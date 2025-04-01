Short Interest in Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Declines By 25.5%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Loncor Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LONCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.43. 188,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,744. The firm has a market cap of $66.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.92. Loncor Gold has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

