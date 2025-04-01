Short Interest in L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Decreases By 31.3%

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 28th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 523.0 days.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Price Performance

LBGUF remained flat at $44.21 during trading on Tuesday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01.

About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Holmen, and Hufvudstaden segments. The company is involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

