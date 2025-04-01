Short Interest in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Decreases By 29.1%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the February 28th total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Director Douglas L. Col bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,878,000 after buying an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 52,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 130,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 70,276 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.52. 2,507,378 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,993. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 0.97. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.63%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

