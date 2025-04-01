Short Interest in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Increases By 33.3%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance

KAIKY traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers dry bulk carrier, car carrier, liquefied natural gas carrier, crude oil tanker, containerships, and liquefied petroleum gas transportation services.

