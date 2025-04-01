Short Interest in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Increases By 33.3%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance
KAIKY traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.36.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.