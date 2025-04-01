Short Interest in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Declines By 17.3%

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 43,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of IZEA Worldwide worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IZEA remained flat at $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 14,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,163. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 46.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

