Short Interest in Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Decreases By 29.6%

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 139,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

Imperial Brands stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. The stock had a trading volume of 153,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,615. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.