Short Interest in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Declines By 35.1%

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 22,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HeartCore Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.
HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HTCR traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.75. 70,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. HeartCore Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $15.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.75.
About HeartCore Enterprises
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.
