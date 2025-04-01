Short Interest in Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Declines By 22.1%

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Golden sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $60,616.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,605.60. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,533 shares of company stock worth $200,537 in the last three months. 24.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanover Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanover Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanover Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanover Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:HNVR traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. 9,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $154.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.02. Hanover Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Equities analysts predict that Hanover Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Hanover Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens downgraded Hanover Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

