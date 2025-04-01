Short Interest in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Declines By 15.9%

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 427,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. 29,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,763. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.99. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $189,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,633.72. This trade represents a 40.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

