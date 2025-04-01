Short Interest in Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Rises By 46.7%

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,340,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 13,182,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,802,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Performance
FNMA stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. 8,618,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,330,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $8.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
