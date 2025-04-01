Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Drops By 18.3%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EpicQuest Education Group International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EpicQuest Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of EpicQuest Education Group International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Performance

EEIQ stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. EpicQuest Education Group International has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

