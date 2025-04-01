Short Interest in Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK) Grows By 51.7%

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Davis Commodities Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DTCK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Davis Commodities has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Davis Commodities

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Davis Commodities stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) by 354.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,571 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Davis Commodities worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

