Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Drops By 16.5%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 244,700 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DATS stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. DatChat has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DatChat stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DatChat, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DATS Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.03% of DatChat at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

