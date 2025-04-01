Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Drops By 16.5%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,400 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 244,700 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
DatChat Price Performance
DATS stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. DatChat has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.
DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.
About DatChat
DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.
