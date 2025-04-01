Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Declines By 20.1%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 322.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $24.83 on Tuesday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

