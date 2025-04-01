Short Interest in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Declines By 19.5%

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,900 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 804,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,087,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,181.60. The trade was a 1.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 832,506 shares of company stock valued at $502,164 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Cosmos Health worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COSM opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 5.60. Cosmos Health has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

