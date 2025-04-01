Short Interest in Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Expands By 27.0%

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Central Pattana Public Stock Performance

CPNNF stock opened at C$1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.80. Central Pattana Public has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.80.

Central Pattana Public Company Profile

Central Pattana Public Company Limited invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in Thailand. It develops and rents shopping centers, office buildings, condominiums, and residential buildings; offers property management consulting and corporate services; and sells land, houses, and condominium units.

