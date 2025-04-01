Short Interest in Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Expands By 27.0%

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Central Pattana Public Stock Performance
CPNNF stock opened at C$1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.80. Central Pattana Public has a fifty-two week low of C$1.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.80.
Central Pattana Public Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Central Pattana Public
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is Now the Right Time to Invest in a Natural Gas ETF?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Amprius Market Gets Amped Up on Growth Outlook
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- ETFs With the Best Returns of 2025: Gold and Silver Miners on Top
Receive News & Ratings for Central Pattana Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pattana Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.