Short Interest in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Decreases By 26.6%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 952,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,723,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,756 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,628,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Centerra Gold by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,869,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,794 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,808,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,028,000 after buying an additional 1,126,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,038,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 916,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGAU has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Desjardins cut Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CGAU traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 692,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,673. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.92. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

