Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Grows By 32.2%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $383.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

