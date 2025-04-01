Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Declines By 28.2%

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 446,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 100.2 days.

AZNCF opened at $147.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.58. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $175.00.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $1.00. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 343.14%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

