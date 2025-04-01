Short Interest in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Declines By 15.9%

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 749,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 0.5 %

ASC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 374,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $394.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,738,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,491,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 101,229 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,413,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,309,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 63,769 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,204,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 168,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

