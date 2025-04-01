Short Interest in Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Decreases By 23.9%

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,300 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ATPC stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Agape ATP has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 194.09% and a negative return on equity of 74.71%.

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

