Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 25 ($0.32) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Tullow Oil Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Activity at Tullow Oil

Shares of TLW traded up GBX 0.22 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 16.20 ($0.21). 5,008,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,562,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.72. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 12.86 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 40.32 ($0.52).

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($21,963.82). 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

