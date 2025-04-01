Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tullow Oil (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 25 ($0.32) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($21,963.82). 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
