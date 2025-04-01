Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Releases Earnings Results

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 618.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SRG opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $181.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

