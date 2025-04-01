Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Releases Earnings Results

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 618.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.
Seritage Growth Properties Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE:SRG opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $181.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile
