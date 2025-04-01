Seaport Res Ptn Decreases Earnings Estimates for Vistra

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vistra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.61 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.73. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $7.00 per share.

VST has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

