Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Position Reduced by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201,640 shares during the quarter. Sealed Air makes up about 1.3% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Sealed Air worth $19,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,330,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $50,562,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,015,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,182,000 after purchasing an additional 920,000 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,325,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after acquiring an additional 846,882 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,510,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 715,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,000. The trade was a 3.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.