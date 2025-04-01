Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 192.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,742.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 111,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9,262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 94,381 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

