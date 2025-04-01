Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 312.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,346 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 228,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

