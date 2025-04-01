Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Alliance Wealth Management Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 94.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,961 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned about 0.64% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $24,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.