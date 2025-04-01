Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Centric Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,929 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.0% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Centric Wealth Management owned about 0.18% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,197,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,737,000 after buying an additional 109,531,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,703,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,773 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,898,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,274,000 after purchasing an additional 159,043 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,591,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,951,000 after buying an additional 1,330,912 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

