Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,900,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,703 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.26% of Weyerhaeuser worth $53,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $297,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 126,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $1,282,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2,452.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.3 %

WY opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 152.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

