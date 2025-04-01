Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 81,118 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,118 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.41% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $68,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 419,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,875,000 after purchasing an additional 125,370 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 251,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 3.2 %

ARE stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.15 and a twelve month high of $130.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average is $105.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.