Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 13,477 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $58,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $634.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $682.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $791.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $618.51 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

