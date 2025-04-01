Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,091 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $45,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $6,173,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $345.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $230.08 and a 52-week high of $350.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 39.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on AJG. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.20.

In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $877,569.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,499.14. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total value of $2,505,260.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,029,771.80. The trade was a 7.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,478,224. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

