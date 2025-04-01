Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,402 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of Dominion Energy worth $66,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

