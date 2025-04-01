Schroder Investment Management Group Has $77.06 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 94,087 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 2.04% of ICU Medical worth $77,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 2,676.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,968,000 after buying an additional 100,345 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in ICU Medical by 16.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Price Performance

ICU Medical stock opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.36 and a 12 month high of $196.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $213,474.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,262,119.64. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $97.00 target price on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

