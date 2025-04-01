Schroder Investment Management Group Has $46.97 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.17% of Nucor worth $46,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,427,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,724,117,000 after purchasing an additional 326,181 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,861,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,732,000 after buying an additional 74,569 shares in the last quarter. InvesTrust bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $4,388,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 249,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 34,149 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.44.

Nucor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $120.43 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.12. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.