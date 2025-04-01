Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,501 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.86% of Littelfuse worth $49,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth $1,036,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Littelfuse by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,579,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 101,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $196.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $275.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

