Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,316 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.60% of BWX Technologies worth $61,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at BWX Technologies
In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BWX Technologies Stock Performance
BWX Technologies stock opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.54. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $136.31.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
BWX Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.
BWX Technologies Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.
