Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 683,777 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683,777 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.94% of Iridium Communications worth $64,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,269,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,851 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,829,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,099,000 after buying an additional 320,506 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,827,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,028,000 after acquiring an additional 329,915 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,507,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,774,000 after acquiring an additional 134,924 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,735,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 841,951 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Iridium Communications stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $35.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $212.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.78 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In related news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $356,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,585.90. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

