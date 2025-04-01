Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 157,976 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,976 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.18% of Consolidated Edison worth $56,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. United Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $227,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,081,000 after purchasing an additional 572,530 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.8 %

ED opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $87.28 and a one year high of $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 11.93%. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.89%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

