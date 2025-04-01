Scholtz & Company LLC Raises Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 5.7% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,476,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,238,000 after purchasing an additional 395,053 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,236,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,290,000 after buying an additional 166,767 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,345,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $805,692,000 after buying an additional 381,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of CMG opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.55 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

