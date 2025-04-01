Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Aparna Raman Sells 25,133 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.11. 13,545,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,198,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Griffin Securities lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

