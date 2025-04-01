Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,306 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,829,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,717.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.05.

Read Our Latest Report on SRPT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.