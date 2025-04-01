Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 26.3% in March

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SAFRY stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $66.22. 157,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Safran has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Safran from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

