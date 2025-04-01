Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Ryvyl Stock Down 9.4 %
Shares of Ryvyl stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,088. Ryvyl has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Ryvyl
Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.
