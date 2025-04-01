Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 199,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryvyl stock. Heights Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryvyl Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVYL Free Report ) by 341.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,841 shares during the quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. owned 1.62% of Ryvyl worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ryvyl stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,088. Ryvyl has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

