Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.01 and a 52-week high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

