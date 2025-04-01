RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 80 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $205.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $162.16 and a one year high of $228.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.58.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

