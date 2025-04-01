RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 745 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $127.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.07 and a 200-day moving average of $138.74. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $123.60 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.