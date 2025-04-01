RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 794 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.15 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

