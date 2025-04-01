RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 393 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,323.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 396,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,263,000 after buying an additional 390,024 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,218.7% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after buying an additional 229,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,001,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,880,000 after buying an additional 187,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,959,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

DSI opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.30.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.